Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You only had to touch the hot stove once to know what that was all about. You'll find yourself in the same position of curiosity with a person who, like that stove, will teach you on the first go around.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Of all the consumables available in the world, none will give you the enrichment you crave today. This can only be found in nonmaterial things, which is to say, treasures of the heart and soul.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be intrigued by something that promises to progress in difficulty. There's a sweet spot of challenge to be met. If the task is too hard, then you'll disengage. And if it's too easy, then that goes double.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People who think, believe and behave as you do are, well, geniuses, of course! You'll have the opportunity to spend more time with such people if you set it up today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You think you're bothered by what's happening, but what you're really bothered by is your judgment of it. Perhaps, you've assigned a disempowering meaning to it, but you can change your mind about that.