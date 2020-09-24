Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You only had to touch the hot stove once to know what that was all about. You'll find yourself in the same position of curiosity with a person who, like that stove, will teach you on the first go around.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Of all the consumables available in the world, none will give you the enrichment you crave today. This can only be found in nonmaterial things, which is to say, treasures of the heart and soul.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be intrigued by something that promises to progress in difficulty. There's a sweet spot of challenge to be met. If the task is too hard, then you'll disengage. And if it's too easy, then that goes double.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People who think, believe and behave as you do are, well, geniuses, of course! You'll have the opportunity to spend more time with such people if you set it up today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You think you're bothered by what's happening, but what you're really bothered by is your judgment of it. Perhaps, you've assigned a disempowering meaning to it, but you can change your mind about that.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Wanting to make people happy isn't an intrinsically negative quality, though you'd be wise to poke around at your motives for doing so. If you think you must do and be more to earn the relationship, back off and do less instead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). However strong passions may burn, that does not automatically lend the knowledge to make a thing happen. But at least it's an excuse to reach out for answers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Trying to do everything at once will lead to accomplishing nothing or worse, mistakes that set you back, nullifying the progress you've already made. Focus on one task until it's done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). All things being equal, you'd prefer if others would find you interesting. It takes more work to be interesting, but since you love the way it pays off, you'll make every effort.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). According to Socrates, the two tragedies of life are not to get your heart's desire or to get your heart's desire. Today brings an interesting compromise that helps you escape either tragedy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You seek to attract a certain sort of person. Because you know so much about who this is, including likes, dislikes, needs and wants, you can mold your offerings accordingly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In this dance, the other person isn't following the same choreographer as you. It's a little out of step. There's a dip without support, a leap without a catch. Change your part or embrace it as lopsided art.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
