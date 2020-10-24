Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Early on, distractions abound, and it feels impossible to get anything accomplished. Relax and wait for the productive hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't always get a choice in the company you keep, but today, you absolutely have control over the social lineup.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You wanted it to be one way, and therefore, you saw it that way for a time. Delusion is a natural stage of the learning process.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Something comes up to remind you of honor's role in day-to-day life. Your personal honor code is unique.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll have a degree of control over people's perceptions. Think of a way to get others to do the talking for you. Is there something akin to promotional material that you can send ahead?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Happiness is an off-menu item and can't be ordered up. If you're lucky, the chef will send out a surprise side dish of happiness on the house.