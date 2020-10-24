Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Early on, distractions abound, and it feels impossible to get anything accomplished. Relax and wait for the productive hours.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't always get a choice in the company you keep, but today, you absolutely have control over the social lineup.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You wanted it to be one way, and therefore, you saw it that way for a time. Delusion is a natural stage of the learning process.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Something comes up to remind you of honor's role in day-to-day life. Your personal honor code is unique.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll have a degree of control over people's perceptions. Think of a way to get others to do the talking for you. Is there something akin to promotional material that you can send ahead?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Happiness is an off-menu item and can't be ordered up. If you're lucky, the chef will send out a surprise side dish of happiness on the house.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Be careful what you wish for, as you'll get it quickly -- especially if a Leo has anything to do with it. New people add a flirtatious excitement to the mix.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Something you tucked away will now have a perfect use. It makes you think that you're a bit psychic, and indeed, you have an excellent sense of what you'll need in the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're in a rebellious mood, but don't rebel against your own better angels. You can go off in the direction of freedom.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you try to tame that wild part of you, you meet yourself with stubborn opposition. The way to get yourself in line is to allow more leeway.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). All your searching ends back at you. You journey to reach this destination and that, but the prize is always the same: a deeper knowing of who you are and always were.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your enthusiasm is omnidirectional. You don't choose a target on which to place your support. Rather, you stand in the middle and give something to anyone who needs it.
