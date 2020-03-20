Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What if you believed that the well was never dry? In some ways, this is true. There's a time to budget and a time not to worry so much about it. A scarcity mentality won't serve you today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). New ventures, new chaos. Excitement and disorder are inextricably linked. And if you want another way to think about it, maybe it's not "disorder" so much as an "extra order" we just don't understand yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The endeavor that appeals to you will be the one in which you are able to radiate your personal style. If you cannot add who you are to what you do, it will not seem worth doing at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your experience will be ever-enhanced by sharing. It's a way to live in the past and the present simultaneously. You'll forward what you love and enjoy the enthusiasm that ripples back to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As for those negative thoughts that serve no one, the first step is to be aware you're having them. Many people tune out the din as one would tune out the traffic noises from a freeway next to home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The way a dog sees it, your hands are absolutely magical. They can open doors and manage packaging and are basically the conduits to another world. To feel wonder, take another point of view.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

