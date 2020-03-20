Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Doing nothing is one of the hardest things for your active sign, especially this time of year. But if you can manage it, 20 minutes of nothingness will set you up for hours of productivity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll learn what you want to know and you then, because you're responsible and smart, you'll also learn what you didn't want to know. This is the knowledge you'll need to delegate like a boss.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). "Forgive many things in others, nothing in yourself," suggested the poet Ausonius. The ancient world was harsh! These days, you'll do better to extend the same kindness inward and outward.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Confidence is gained by taking risks. It's the only route really. Pretending to be confident will usually lead to taking the actual risk necessary to achieve confidence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be a thought leader today, whether you want to be or not. The responsibility is something to consider before you make a move. "What if everybody did the same thing?" is a relevant question.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It doesn't matter if it takes a week or a year to read a book, involving yourself in the world between book covers is one of the best things you could possibly do for your inner experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What if you believed that the well was never dry? In some ways, this is true. There's a time to budget and a time not to worry so much about it. A scarcity mentality won't serve you today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). New ventures, new chaos. Excitement and disorder are inextricably linked. And if you want another way to think about it, maybe it's not "disorder" so much as an "extra order" we just don't understand yet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The endeavor that appeals to you will be the one in which you are able to radiate your personal style. If you cannot add who you are to what you do, it will not seem worth doing at all.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your experience will be ever-enhanced by sharing. It's a way to live in the past and the present simultaneously. You'll forward what you love and enjoy the enthusiasm that ripples back to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As for those negative thoughts that serve no one, the first step is to be aware you're having them. Many people tune out the din as one would tune out the traffic noises from a freeway next to home.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The way a dog sees it, your hands are absolutely magical. They can open doors and manage packaging and are basically the conduits to another world. To feel wonder, take another point of view.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.