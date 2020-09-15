Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have something in common with the stranger next to you, and if you strike up a conversation, you'll quickly find out what it is. If you don't, you'll still feel an unspoken kinship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're in the mood to make a change. The change may be unnecessary, and that's fine. Many of the best things in life are. Keeping things interesting is important, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Busy people often feel important but busyness does not make someone important. You desire to be there for people who need and count on you more than you desire to be busy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Parts of your life are so good, though you may not think about just how good until you spend some time in someone else's world. Say "yes" to invitations that will give you a chance to get to know how others live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your motives are pure. You want the best for your loved ones. There are a couple of ways to go about it now. The long way is the best one. Think it through and you'll see why.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You benefit from breaking drastically from your usual routine. When you are uncertain of your environment, you rely on the thing you are certain about -- your purpose.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

