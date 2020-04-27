Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). With the untangling of Gordian Knots, much relies on being in possession of the right tools. The intractable problem of the day will be solved with the equivalent of a sharp sword.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Desire keeps you moving forward in a way that getting what you want cannot. So even though it can be frustrating to live in a state of desire, it's the constant craving that keeps the world spinning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't let your time and energy get wasted by trivialities. Most of the small stuff can be conquered with love. Dial up the compassion and generosity and whatever was eating you will become irrelevant.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you think is the problem is not the problem. It's actually a solution of sorts, although not a very good one. Ask yourself, "what am I solving for?" and "how can I solve it better?"

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The world will assign you roles. Accept none of these appointments. You are your own casting agent. The role that's right for you is the one you assign yourself.