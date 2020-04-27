Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). With the untangling of Gordian Knots, much relies on being in possession of the right tools. The intractable problem of the day will be solved with the equivalent of a sharp sword.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Desire keeps you moving forward in a way that getting what you want cannot. So even though it can be frustrating to live in a state of desire, it's the constant craving that keeps the world spinning.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't let your time and energy get wasted by trivialities. Most of the small stuff can be conquered with love. Dial up the compassion and generosity and whatever was eating you will become irrelevant.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you think is the problem is not the problem. It's actually a solution of sorts, although not a very good one. Ask yourself, "what am I solving for?" and "how can I solve it better?"
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The world will assign you roles. Accept none of these appointments. You are your own casting agent. The role that's right for you is the one you assign yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Perhaps it seems counterintuitive to help others when you yourself need help, and yet that is exactly what will bring you the most peace, resolution and happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The way to peace of mind is simple. Don't argue with your thoughts. Accept that thoughts come and go, some helpful, some unhelpful and many untrue. If a thought causes you pain, you can choose another one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you're already a full-time caregiver, anything you're asked to do on top of that responsibility can feel overwhelming. To avoid burnout, go easy on yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fear is a contraction; love is an expansion. When you're afraid, you're less than yourself. When you're radiating love, you're more than yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Doing all the jobs yourself is neither necessary nor wise. As the CEO of your life, there are many delegations to be made. Get help wherever you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Wanting to change is half the battle. Once you make your mind up, solutions will come to you. It doesn't have to be hard. Doing one small thing differently will lead naturally to other changes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll have a deeply emotional connection with other water signs -- Cancer and Scorpio. These relationships are not always smooth, but they are worth the effort and will ultimately fortify your heart.
