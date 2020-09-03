 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscopes

{{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There have been times when it was hard for you to imagine being free, self-reliant and in control of your own financial and emotional destiny. Today's developments are a dream come true.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Not all feelings are messages from the depths. Some are just momentary choices based on comfort zones. A feeling can also be a distraction from another, less-appealing, more uncertain feeling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're in the mood to take yourself less seriously and, as a result, your work improves. Perhaps, it's because there's more room to incorporate other opinions when you're not so intent on proving yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). "What is happiness? It's a moment before you need more happiness," quipped Don Draper, the central figure of the television drama "Mad Men." To avoid the infinite loop here, strive instead to be of service.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The presence of another will be keenly felt, and you will be made aware of the potential for trouble and delight ahead, as it is obvious that in some ways you mesh and in other ways you collide.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're likely to pour over every detail. The perfectionism that has you moving incredibly slowly now will also be the reason that you're so excellent at the task.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are very aware of what you don't know and only get more aware of it as you go. This is proof that you are amassing a great body of learning indeed, as every new idea opens up 10 more questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Consider making a vision board. The surface verisimilitude of an image makes you feel as though you are within touching distance of your desire. Your brain gets used to this, bridges a gap, shortens the leap to reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It seems counterintuitive that a lighter approach to a relationship would intensify the bond, and yet your jovial attitude will produce an impressive depth of connection.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). All of the little things matter. All of the little things don't matter. Both statements will be equally true today, and the best results will come from alternating between the two extremes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today, there will be no good reason to impress or advise, entertain or manage. You only need to be present. Humility is the key that opens wisdom's gate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you find yourself making great efforts to project and protect a certain idea of who you are, then it's time for a talk with yourself. Why does it matter so much? Losing sight of who you are might be just the remedy.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Lady Gaga lives for the applause "applause... applause..." or so she sings, though she would agree that with worthy…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The general public may not be your best audience. Niche down. Once you aim your talent where people are likely to b…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Avoid getting defensive with your teammates. You cannot be in a defensive position and on the same side all once. W…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever judgment you are having about another person, chances are you have the same one for yourself, though more …

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've made overgenerous gestures in the past and never been sorry for them, though you'll toss and turn at night i…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Transitions are disruptive, but don't let that stop you from making a change. You'll be so glad you seized the oppo…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Avoid getting defensive with your teammates. You cannot be in a defensive position and on the same side all once. W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News