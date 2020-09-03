Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are very aware of what you don't know and only get more aware of it as you go. This is proof that you are amassing a great body of learning indeed, as every new idea opens up 10 more questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Consider making a vision board. The surface verisimilitude of an image makes you feel as though you are within touching distance of your desire. Your brain gets used to this, bridges a gap, shortens the leap to reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It seems counterintuitive that a lighter approach to a relationship would intensify the bond, and yet your jovial attitude will produce an impressive depth of connection.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). All of the little things matter. All of the little things don't matter. Both statements will be equally true today, and the best results will come from alternating between the two extremes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today, there will be no good reason to impress or advise, entertain or manage. You only need to be present. Humility is the key that opens wisdom's gate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you find yourself making great efforts to project and protect a certain idea of who you are, then it's time for a talk with yourself. Why does it matter so much? Losing sight of who you are might be just the remedy.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0