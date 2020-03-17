Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's something about blue that soothes the soul, whether it's the sky, the water or the crying sound of one who sings out the existential angst.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Touch base; call home; get back to your roots. Much will be the same whether you check in or not, except that your heart will be different. It will fortify you to keep up with your people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your qualifications on paper will have little to do with actual life. Feeling successful is a matter of making personal connections interpreted through your senses, not just through your intellect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A purpose-driven life may be the ideal, but it's not the constant. You don't always have to be aware of your purpose. Sometimes your purpose is just to relax and be a part of the fabric of existence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Make yourself happy. When you have fun, so do others around you. You might be surprised about the difference you can make with your special brand of joy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships run on more than just love. Sure, love matters, but so does taking out the garbage and other business of domesticity and common courtesy.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0