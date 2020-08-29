Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The general public may not be your best audience. Niche down. Once you aim your talent where people are likely to be responsive, you'll find many to play along.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's a fine day to, as Ralph Waldo Emerson suggested, "Chant the beauty of the good." Other sorts of discourse, like complaint sessions and venting, have unusually high levels of toxic potential. Steer clear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The flower doesn't worry about whether it is free to bloom. When the weather is right, it just does. If you're worried about opening up, maybe it's time to move to a different emotional climate.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Mistakes will be made. The way of progress is to admit to them, deal with the problem, learn from the sequence and either build on that or move along to the next thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To keep from falling behind, look ahead. Figure out what you might need up there. Grab it and keep walking. Soon, you'll be looking back and offering advice to the people who stand where you are now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't like to feel as though other people know the plan and you don't. But you'll either get comfortable with that, or you'll ask for the schedule, the sequence, the inside scoop, the map, the numbers, the recipe.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your guide will be a strong inner will that has always been there, though not always as assertive as it is today. If you're not acting in your own best interest, it will pipe up with loud complaints.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Virtue is best delivered with humility, talent with vulnerability, might with mercy. The cosmic packaging doesn't always team the right qualities together so you'll do some intentional pairing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Boats that beat against the current may expend great effort only to be borne back. Distance will only be achieved in accordance with the wind and tides.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're relentlessly positive. You don't want anyone to feel bad because then you'll feel bad. But not everything can be done in cheery tones. When serious, be brief.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Discretion is linked to honesty and acceptance. If it's normal to you, then it will be normal to everyone. Trying to hide a thing often makes it more conspicuous. Plain sight can be invisible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Worry helps no one, least of all you. Think about how you want things to go, and then prepare for that. Direct your positive thoughts and energy to the situation and all will be well.
