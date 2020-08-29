Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The general public may not be your best audience. Niche down. Once you aim your talent where people are likely to be responsive, you'll find many to play along.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's a fine day to, as Ralph Waldo Emerson suggested, "Chant the beauty of the good." Other sorts of discourse, like complaint sessions and venting, have unusually high levels of toxic potential. Steer clear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The flower doesn't worry about whether it is free to bloom. When the weather is right, it just does. If you're worried about opening up, maybe it's time to move to a different emotional climate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Mistakes will be made. The way of progress is to admit to them, deal with the problem, learn from the sequence and either build on that or move along to the next thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To keep from falling behind, look ahead. Figure out what you might need up there. Grab it and keep walking. Soon, you'll be looking back and offering advice to the people who stand where you are now.