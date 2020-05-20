Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Often what we think will be the solution to the problem is only a different side of the problem. Hint: The root of the problem, by definition, is the part that no one sees. It's in the ground, the psyche, the heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You might feel a little uneasy about a new course of action, but that only means you're the brave sort who is always moving forward. You'll get more confident in your skills every time you use them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Do what you can to set yourself up for inevitable success. If you don't know what that is, it's usually something so small that the only reason you don't do it is you think it's not enough. Untrue! Momentum builds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Have you ever packed your bags, arrived at your destination and wished you'd packed more? Likely no. In the same way that packing less makes for a lighter journey, saying less makes for lighter emotions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Self-esteem is irrelevant to your success today. Once you get into action, you won't even be listening to your own opinions of yourself, so they don't matter. Action is what matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you're doing what you're good at, you do without much doubt. Stretch into the some-doubt zone. You can take it. Doubt is uncomfortable, but it's a necessary part of growth.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0