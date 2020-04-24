Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't ask other people for green lights. Green lights don't work that way. Usually, they are on timers. And often, when you hit one, you'll start to hit them all. Or you can always take the backroads.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's fortifying to spend time with people who appreciate you or to spend time doing the things that really make you appreciate yourself. The opposite is detrimental.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As much as you'd like to release something into your past, it's not going to happen until you're really ready. Accept your emotions. Feeling them fully is part of becoming ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships don't fix the problems of individuals, though they may distract from those problems or cloak them in a different garb. Each individual must ultimately solve for their own soul.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You sense when people aren't telling the whole truth, but you often don't press the issue out of a respect for privacy or a realization that there's little to gain by making people uncomfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your positive attitude is grounded in this: Everyone is capable of improving. So whether a person is innately talented or disadvantaged is really beside the point and certainly not worth dwelling on.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0