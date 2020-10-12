Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You take responsibility, though your leadership style is one that allows people to be themselves. You don't need everything to be perfectly done the way you would do it; you just need it done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sure, adversity makes us better, but we don't need to seek it. The average life gets enough of it naturally. Choose the challenge that's going to be enjoyable and worth the risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's easy to be decisive when you don't know about the consequences of your actions. But when you're well-aware of numerous and complicated possible outcomes, things get trickier.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Neediness is not greediness. You don't like to ask, but in fact, allowing others to help you can be as much a gift to them as it is to you. Helping is purposeful, and it feels good. Why wouldn't you want that for them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes, you're motivated to turn your dream into a goal and attack it systematically. Other times, it's enough to just do the next right thing. Don't let yourself get overwhelmed. Do the work in front of you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're careful about the way you speak, because you know how infectious an outlook or a mood can be, not to mention certain phrases. You feel a little responsible for bringing up the tone.

