Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of course you're different around different people. Only someone who is a closed circuit, perhaps out of self-absorption or obliviousness, would be the same around every single person he or she meets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Other people's expectations will be extraordinarily persuasive. To avoid being swept up and carried along by them, pause to be sure that what they want aligns with who you are and want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Love is an energy that changes what it flows through, and today, love's transforming currents are flowing through you. The more loving you are, the more lovable you feel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some say that power corrupts. Others say it only corrupts the corruptible. The way to find out is to get some power and see what happens. You'll seize such an opportunity today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The good news is there's no obstacle in your path today. The bad news is there's also no path. It's easier to put on hiking boots than it is to pave the world. Boot up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). So, you've chosen an identity for yourself that doesn't always match the one you actually live in. These aspirations drive you. Just don't let them keep you from loving yourself now.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

