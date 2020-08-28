Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't wait for praise. They seldom say what you want or need to hear. They only see the public result of what you're doing, but you're also on a private journey that requires internal reinforcement you'll have to provide yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is only natural to want to be under someone's skin the way they are under yours. Does it comfort you to know that perfect balance and mutuality is not the norm in love? Someone always gives more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one gets to be all one thing today. Introverts will have to do extraverted things and vice versa. Agreeable people will have to have the guts to disagree. Disagreeable people must learn to acquiesce.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What is more important than people's feelings? Not a lot. But when you come across it, you'll know and you'll do what's necessary instead of what makes everyone happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Success is a pretty simple equation really. You'll decide which tasks seem worth your while, then you'll work hard at them and be as kind as possible in the process.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's paradox: You care about others more than you care about yourself, but if you don't take care of yourself first, you won't be able to take care of them either.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

