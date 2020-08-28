Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Lady Gaga lives for the applause "applause... applause..." or so she sings, though she would agree that with worthy tasks, the glory-seeking aim that was the initial draw usually fades into the satisfaction of the work itself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People won't ask the right questions so don't wait for them to inquire. Talk about what you want to talk about. Discus the headway you've made. Speak of your curiosities. Take charge of the conversational flow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Maybe you can't teach a person to do the things you'd like to see them do. You can try other things, for instance, leading by example or by provocation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a type of pain that lets up at the exact same time that the job is finished -- sweet relief. This won't deter you from taking the same task on. The more times you do, the easier it gets.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Right and wrong are obvious. Most of life falls into narrower categories. Address the gray areas with different barometers: kind/unkind, effective/ineffective, energizing/draining, etc.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll ponder the underlying meanings and connected personal truths. A little goes a long way with this so don't wallow in the depths. Soon your brain craves either action, comfort or rest.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't wait for praise. They seldom say what you want or need to hear. They only see the public result of what you're doing, but you're also on a private journey that requires internal reinforcement you'll have to provide yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is only natural to want to be under someone's skin the way they are under yours. Does it comfort you to know that perfect balance and mutuality is not the norm in love? Someone always gives more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one gets to be all one thing today. Introverts will have to do extraverted things and vice versa. Agreeable people will have to have the guts to disagree. Disagreeable people must learn to acquiesce.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What is more important than people's feelings? Not a lot. But when you come across it, you'll know and you'll do what's necessary instead of what makes everyone happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Success is a pretty simple equation really. You'll decide which tasks seem worth your while, then you'll work hard at them and be as kind as possible in the process.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's paradox: You care about others more than you care about yourself, but if you don't take care of yourself first, you won't be able to take care of them either.
