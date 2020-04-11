Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The situation seems far from ideal. What if you thought of this as perfect how it is? Imagine it would be ruined by any addition, subtraction or change. Suddenly, there's a lot to love about it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You want to spend time with people who have standards but not inflexible ones. They should have rules -- but not too many. People who are hard to please will limit your fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've an excellent sense for where you should be today and who you need to show up for. You'll go where you're needed. When you're not needed, you'll stay out of the drama and help by not helping.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll cut through the noise. Instead of trying to prove a point, you'll appeal to the emotions of others and let the point arise naturally in a story that proves itself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you do things when you think of them, you save yourself the stress of having one more thing on your mental list. In general, anything you can get out of your mind and into the world will make your life easier.