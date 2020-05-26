Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A ring, the flame on a candle wick, a folded stash of cash... small things mean so much today that it's almost like objects expand in importance in inverse proportion to their actual size.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Not everything has to be about something. It's enough to just be. There is peace in the moments you forget about what things mean and just accept what they are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Finishing what you start will be a matter of personal pride. You'll derive a great deal of self-esteem from just knowing that you did what you said you would do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Trying to get someone interested usually has the opposite effect. Don't try. Do you, and see who comes knocking. Ultimately, you'll be delighted by your options.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your navigation system has updated many times. You've used your parents, friends and employers as guides. You've used your phone, the media and more. Through it all, intuition is your most enduring compass.