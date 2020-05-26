Horoscopes
ARIES (March 21-April 19). A ring, the flame on a candle wick, a folded stash of cash... small things mean so much today that it's almost like objects expand in importance in inverse proportion to their actual size.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Not everything has to be about something. It's enough to just be. There is peace in the moments you forget about what things mean and just accept what they are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Finishing what you start will be a matter of personal pride. You'll derive a great deal of self-esteem from just knowing that you did what you said you would do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Trying to get someone interested usually has the opposite effect. Don't try. Do you, and see who comes knocking. Ultimately, you'll be delighted by your options.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your navigation system has updated many times. You've used your parents, friends and employers as guides. You've used your phone, the media and more. Through it all, intuition is your most enduring compass.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In math, there is only one right answer. In love, there are dozens or even hundreds of right answers, and the more deeply in love you are, the more you'll be willing to try.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a healthy respect for the natural order of things and appreciate stages from birth to blossom, thriving and even decay. Your appreciation of beauty will lead to an encounter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A smile, a call from out of the blue, a home-cooked meal... these are the gestures that mean so much. You'll pay forward the warmth that has been given to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You need something new to do today. Novelty is a necessity, and without it you're apt to feel lethargic. New people are the best for this. Second best are new activities. In a pinch, media fills the void.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This endeavor you're participating in is actually much more intricate and elaborate than you would have guessed. Take yourself out of the game a minute and you'll see it for the first time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're active, multifaceted and eager to connect with people who can keep up with you. When this happens, you know it immediately and get swept up in the fascinating conversation that ensues.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Friendships get into ruts just like every other kind of relationship -- that is unless you make the effort to keep things interesting. You'll sprinkle some excitement into the mix.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

