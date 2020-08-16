Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day comes at you all exclamation points and promises and delivers on them like a proper optimist. So many good things are lobbed your way that you'll have to juggle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go for the small win. Success breeds success, and the scale doesn't matter in the least. It's the feeling -- the alignment of intention, result and subsequent satisfaction -- that creates more of the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll wonder if there's something you're not doing but should be doing to help your loved ones live better. Keep in mind that, in certain instances, pulling back and not helping can be the biggest help.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you've longed for year after year is still coming together. Do not doubt that some of the important geography of your life is forming in its own time, slowly and inevitably.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will remember things differently than the other people around you. Write down your impressions to preserve the details because, later, you'll be glad for these notes.