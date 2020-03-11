Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you often provide without even thinking about it is reassurance. It's in the way you calmly respond -- a head nod, an encouraging word -- as though you believe in the other person's ultimate capability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The sort of plans you'll be making today will only work out if they have a date attached to them. Sixty days is a magic number. Figure out what you might be able to do in that amount of time, and declare that as the aim.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As you prepare to present your work, don't forget to prepare a defense of it, too. It's an exercise that will strengthen your position. When you're ready to fight for your cause, you probably won't have to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The muses will speak to you -- a gift from the mystic beyond. Of course this is not quite enough to make things happen in your world. It's the start of something, a zephyr for your sail, and now you must steer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're a creator. You make things -- deals, scenes of life, expressions of your stance and of your feelings, and other things. Hold yourself to a high standard of originality, and then give yourself credit for that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}