Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Acknowledge the good you are doing, which will be substantial, even as it is very small. You cannot predict the ultimate result of a ripple which may very well be immeasurable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wouldn't normally point out the ways you make another person's life easier; however, note it to yourself. Later, you will want to ask for something, and it will give you a confident footing to remember the good you've done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People going out of their way to work with you or be with you is about the biggest compliment you could receive. Even so, it could take extra effort and attention, perhaps more than you feel you have.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You appreciate and are inspired by the interesting ways people around you have changed through their commitments. You'll double-down on one of your goals as you see how this will keep you growing as a person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some jobs come complete with performance metrics that you can measure yourself next to, but most of the jobs and roles require you to come up with your own bars to hit. You'll decide what matters and check yourself today.