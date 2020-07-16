Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some important things are very difficult, some are easy, and the difficulty level actually doesn't matter much. You'll do what it takes to get the result you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll reach the point in an endeavor in which you've done as much as you can do, or as much as you really need to do, and the best next move is to open your hands and let it go. Further work would be a waste.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one deserves better treatment than the others, and yet most people believe they do and will gladly accept any perks that come along. You will never be sorry you upheld the value of humility.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The origin of problems is a wonder, although not entirely worth spending a lot of time on. No matter where a problem came from, once you pick it up, it's yours to love, solve, keep or give to someone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have the opportunity to improve your condition and this you will sweep up and make the most of. Then you'll share all you've gained and learned so that others can do the same.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you have deep wells of empathy, you sometimes feel things more than is necessary for you to be of help. You can always dial it back. That's better than the alternative, which is being oblivious to the feelings of others.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

