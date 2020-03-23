Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anyone who has told a lie (in other words, just about everyone who speaks a language) knows something about the subtle differences between lies and truths. You'll get a lesson in this today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone will be intent on impressing you. Unfortunately for them, you are not easily impressed, and your reserve will only make this person try harder.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You might be able to put on your old clothes. Even so, when you do, you're somehow not wearing them. Same goes for your old obsessions. You can go back, but when you get there, you're never there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The thing you are trying to do will continue to be a pain, but you shouldn't let that stop you from doing it anyway. This is important, or you wouldn't be so frustrated. Keep going at it from different angles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You really don't feel compelled to run your ideas by other people for approval, but you should anyway. It's not because you'll change your mind but because you'll learn from your presentation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's an endeavor that you'd do even if you weren't paid. You'd wake up early or stay up late to do it. If it were suddenly made illegal tomorrow, you'd risk it in secret. That's what you should spend the bulk of your time on.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0