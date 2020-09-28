Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Stay with what you're going through. Avoid the mindless activities or busywork that distract you from your thoughts and feelings. There's nothing inside your mind that you need to be afraid of.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). From the ice cream bin to the remote control, there will be a number of readily available, cheap pleasures to choose from. Be advised that what soothes one moment could harm the next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Novelty is a necessity and can keep creativity alive while staving off depression. However, a little entertainment goes a long way. Too much makes it difficult to focus on what matters.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The sort of thoughts that travel ever forward are so fun to ride. But when you hit on those thoughts that loop back, or worse, spiral and constrict, it's best to jump off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The clever one who showed you the ropes, led you down the shortcuts, handed you the recipe has already been repaid with a helping high and the satisfaction of your ease. Now you'll pay it forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you get stuck, forget about who you are and your role/story/brand... In fact, forget about all relevant nouns and just do the verb. Action is the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those constantly signaling their own superiority are actually sending out a clear indicator of insecurity. Instead of criticizing this, you'll embrace it, realizing the extra care that everyone needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's easy to discern your preferences and easier still to criticize efforts that don't meet the standard. The hard work is to identify the root cause of one's own insecurity. Why does having superior taste matter so much?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your storytelling skills can win or lose points today. The way you tell a story will not only make a difference in how you are perceived; it will indicate where you are in your personal evolution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Inside each problem is an opportunity to learn, grow, innovate or conquer. Now the opportunity will be hard to spot, though, and it will help to have an observant friend around to point it out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your dream is bigger than the gatekeepers who are keeping you from it. If it's hard to make things happen, consider what you can change. How would this play to a different venue, genre or audience?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll find charm in natural objects, sights and sounds. And if the natural world seems far removed from you now, turn to your nature, which is as beautifully wild as any other alive.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
