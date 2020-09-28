Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those constantly signaling their own superiority are actually sending out a clear indicator of insecurity. Instead of criticizing this, you'll embrace it, realizing the extra care that everyone needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's easy to discern your preferences and easier still to criticize efforts that don't meet the standard. The hard work is to identify the root cause of one's own insecurity. Why does having superior taste matter so much?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your storytelling skills can win or lose points today. The way you tell a story will not only make a difference in how you are perceived; it will indicate where you are in your personal evolution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Inside each problem is an opportunity to learn, grow, innovate or conquer. Now the opportunity will be hard to spot, though, and it will help to have an observant friend around to point it out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your dream is bigger than the gatekeepers who are keeping you from it. If it's hard to make things happen, consider what you can change. How would this play to a different venue, genre or audience?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll find charm in natural objects, sights and sounds. And if the natural world seems far removed from you now, turn to your nature, which is as beautifully wild as any other alive.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

