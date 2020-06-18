Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have an artistic eye and you care how things look, feel, how they are lit and the message they send. You care how things fill the senses and the emotion that is released as that happens.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As a rule, you like to think about things before you act. So it will be interesting for you to witness the brilliance that comes from acting naturally, subconsciously and/or automatically today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Since you really don't know what's possible, it would be foolish to limit yourself your own ideas about that. What's impossible? Maybe you should start there and work your way back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The better days that are coming will not come because you hope they will. They'll come as a direct result of the actions you take today. You're creating better days right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What's relaxing for one person is stressful for someone else. Be sure to do what works for you to create a neutral state of being from which you can recharge and thrive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your role as a witness will matter. In fact, it might affect destiny. Stay wide-awake so you can promote and encourage the better angels in people when you see them.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

