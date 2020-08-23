Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Routines are like train tracks; once established, you can chug along to your destination without too much drama. Routines will help you do things that would be very hard otherwise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People will communicate via their attendance. Being late says something, and being early says something else. Absence speaks loudly, though nothing says more than showing up prompt and wholly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). "I'll take your silence as a non-goodbye," writes the poet Chelsey Minnis. You are safe to similarly interpret the space between you and another in this way today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you once thought of as trivial will get such good usage today that, from here on out, you may change your stance entirely on the matter of what qualifies as triviality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can't say a thing succinctly, that only means you're still trying to work out which part of it is important. The principle holds true in any pursuit. Economy will come with experience.