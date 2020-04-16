Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may not do what you set out to do, but that is hardly the point. The more you try and accomplish, the better your skills get. Soon your ability will be so sharp that all connected work will be done in a fraction of the time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Gravity is invisible, though the proof of gravity is rather obvious to see. Love is the same way. Today, you'll witness the effects of love and feel its force on a visceral level.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are coming back to a part of yourself that has been long abroad. It's not that you outgrew or rejected this aspect of you, but you have not been able to prioritize it. That will change.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Privacy is sacred. Your story is yours to impart or not. Keeping things on a need-to-know basis can be as much about self-respect and love as it is about image control.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Consider what it means to feel trapped. If a person believes there is a lack of options, it doesn't matter if it's true or not; limits are in place. Ask the question and repeat: What is really true here?