Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Why do you like the hard challenges? They practically demand you grow stronger. You want to be a force of nature, not a victim, acted upon by other forces of nature.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Picking the right theme for conversation is not just a key to successful visits or dates; it's a signal of health and well-being. It is easier to thrive when you are focused on subjects that are uplifting and energizing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have your choice of routes today. As a rule, the bendy roads are more exciting and more dangerous. It's all about sightlines. None can see around the curve. How comfortable are you with uncertainty?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've a certain mark to hit. Align short-term and long-term goals. As always, it's better to do it right the first time, even if it takes a little longer, than to have to do it over later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's someone who gives you undivided attention and places the focus exactly where it matters most to you. A solid case could be made for the premise that this is the very definition of love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The day is marked by a resilient spirit of independence that has you preferring your own company, keeping your own council, deciding for yourself without worry or need of any outside reassurance.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

