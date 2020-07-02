Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many daily decisions seem rather insignificant. But for those few shining choices you make that seem to practically define you as a person, you're not willing to compromise right now, and for good reason.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one knows exactly where the state line is until they look at a sign or a map. Boundaries are theories until someone puts up a sign or a gate or a wall. A boundary isn't really a boundary unless enforced.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As it goes with poetry and other expressions, you don't have to know what a thing means to be moved by it, or healed by it, even. You're open to mysterious creative forces in whatever form they come to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). With your attention pulled by recent developments, it may be hard for you to concentrate on work. Devote yourself to the repetitive, tedious and necessary parts. You'll be most productive while mentally processing life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For most people you know, the term "friendly competition" is a descriptor, not an oxymoron. But there are those who cannot be sporting. It's against their nature -- every game is war. Recognize and avoid them today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't worry about starting things off on the right foot. Just lean forward and see which foot sticks out to prevent your fall. That's what progress is -- a precarious tilt; catch yourself; right yourself; repeat.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Why do you like the hard challenges? They practically demand you grow stronger. You want to be a force of nature, not a victim, acted upon by other forces of nature.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Picking the right theme for conversation is not just a key to successful visits or dates; it's a signal of health and well-being. It is easier to thrive when you are focused on subjects that are uplifting and energizing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have your choice of routes today. As a rule, the bendy roads are more exciting and more dangerous. It's all about sightlines. None can see around the curve. How comfortable are you with uncertainty?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've a certain mark to hit. Align short-term and long-term goals. As always, it's better to do it right the first time, even if it takes a little longer, than to have to do it over later.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's someone who gives you undivided attention and places the focus exactly where it matters most to you. A solid case could be made for the premise that this is the very definition of love.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The day is marked by a resilient spirit of independence that has you preferring your own company, keeping your own council, deciding for yourself without worry or need of any outside reassurance.
