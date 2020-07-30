Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes, courage is tested in the face of obvious danger. More often than not, it is honed in smaller, less-noticeable ways as you show up to the uncertainties of daily life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The importance of planning will be highlighted. Start with what you want, otherwise, the world will decide your weekend for you and then you get what you get.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you think you're satisfied, then you are. If you think you're wealthy, then you are. If you think you're in love, then you are. But if you think you're wise, then you are not. Wisdom is not a conclusion; rather, it's an endless question.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With the pleasantness of falling for someone comes the hopes that, at the bottom of it, there will be a soft place to land. There's a period in which you can test this out, but once you've leaped, it's too late.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). After years of neglect, one area of your life is about to receive rigorous focus. You'll get a dozen ideas about it over the next 48 hours. This is the beginning of an overhaul.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can take the heat today, especially if you're the one providing it for yourself in the form of self-discipline or lofty ambitions. You may not achieve all you desire, but you're better for the effort.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

