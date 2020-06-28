Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll gladly be someone's safety net. It will be tempting to provide such a help to one who is already very capable, but, of course, helping those who really need it is more important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't worry about being original today. You already are and cannot help but be. Copying work you admire will prime you for eventually creating your own masterpiece.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Whether you like or agree with a person is probably irrelevant to your strategy today. In order to make the goal, you must give the person with the ball your full support.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You often learn the most from people you disagree with, which is why it makes no sense to circulate strictly with people who are like you. Diversity is strength.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's a world of difference between what people say and what they do. Your comprehensive understanding comes from observing others in action, all the while knowing that each move speaks volumes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The pro is just an amateur who has made and recovered from many mistakes. Your personal life will benefit from the application of a few marketing principles, particularly, knowing your niche and differentiating yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One person's bitterness may cause mild annoyance for the world at large but will be potent poison to the bitter individual. For an immediate health boost, release all grievances and grudges.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Should you impart your exact vision, or should you be more collaborative? The art is in what you leave out. When in doubt, choose space and let people fill it with their imaginations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are wise to the fact that urgency is usually a disguise people use to get more quickly to the result they want. Take back the power. Do things on your timetable, not theirs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Different languages exist within the same language. You listen to what people speak and speak their language back to them, thus creating an atmosphere of trust.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll find yourself aware of your own presence and wondering who the "you" is who seems to be witnessing you. In this way, you are similar to most of the great gurus and spiritual-seekers who have walked this earth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It makes no sense to worry about what could be. It's impossible to judge the probability of this thing you are worried about, so why try. Let it go. What will be, will be.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!