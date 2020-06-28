Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One person's bitterness may cause mild annoyance for the world at large but will be potent poison to the bitter individual. For an immediate health boost, release all grievances and grudges.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Should you impart your exact vision, or should you be more collaborative? The art is in what you leave out. When in doubt, choose space and let people fill it with their imaginations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are wise to the fact that urgency is usually a disguise people use to get more quickly to the result they want. Take back the power. Do things on your timetable, not theirs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Different languages exist within the same language. You listen to what people speak and speak their language back to them, thus creating an atmosphere of trust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll find yourself aware of your own presence and wondering who the "you" is who seems to be witnessing you. In this way, you are similar to most of the great gurus and spiritual-seekers who have walked this earth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It makes no sense to worry about what could be. It's impossible to judge the probability of this thing you are worried about, so why try. Let it go. What will be, will be.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

