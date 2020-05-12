Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll maintain an air of mystery, surprising the people around you with a new side to your character. This keeps them doing the best kind of wondering about you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will drop ideas like seeds. They are not meant to take root immediately. Rather, they are going to take a while to become embedded in minds, where they will eventually have a life of their own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You make people feel better about themselves and want to be around you. There are those who will come to depend on you for the ego boost, and the position this puts you in is not so bad at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whatever is keeping you from maximum enjoyment of life can be dissolved with a plan and an excellent attitude. Daily life can feel hurried and improvised unless you think ahead and offer yourself something different.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't have to be looking for problems to see them. You'll rename the issues things like "challenges" or "opportunities," and you'll find and leverage all that's good in the situation.