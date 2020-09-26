Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Pay attention to the moods of others and how they contribute to your own. Since you live inside moods, they are as valid an environment as any to assess, tweak, decorate, get comfortable inside of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know how to take an endeavor, learn it and do it well. The question that haunts you now though is, "Are you doing the right endeavor?" Hint: Who is helped by it?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Time is a determinant on the condition of things. A thing that happens for 10 seconds is an interesting twist, but a thing that happens for 10 minutes is a spice, 10 days and it's a state.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you can't fix, you can validate. Look at it and say, "Yes, I see what you mean. I'm with you in this reality. We are both seeing this, you and I. Neither of us is alone."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If mutuality weren't an option, would you rather be with someone who is very excited to be with you or someone who you are very excited to be with? The answer will inform today's choice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you get very busy, you can't exactly follow up on every lead. There's no need to feel guilty about this. Relax and let destiny pull you forward, ordering your new agenda.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

