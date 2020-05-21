Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you do to keep your core self strong -- be it exercise, meditation, spiritual work or other practices -- is important to keep up with no matter what else is going on in the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you wait until you are stirred to do a thing, it will be too late. To take advantage of a brief window of opportunity, you'll have to move before you are ready and act before you are sure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Accept your fixed traits, and learn to highlight them, or work around them as needed. Every personality trait has within it the potential to be a worst or best quality and will be both, depending on when you look.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes you doubt the malleability of identity. But when you think about how different you were 10 years ago, it's clear that change is inevitable and never stops. Believe in your aspirations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll object, though ultimately, you may have to accept another person's idea in order to move on to more important things. Your ability to prioritize and categorize will help you get a bigger prize.