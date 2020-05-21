Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you do to keep your core self strong -- be it exercise, meditation, spiritual work or other practices -- is important to keep up with no matter what else is going on in the world.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you wait until you are stirred to do a thing, it will be too late. To take advantage of a brief window of opportunity, you'll have to move before you are ready and act before you are sure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Accept your fixed traits, and learn to highlight them, or work around them as needed. Every personality trait has within it the potential to be a worst or best quality and will be both, depending on when you look.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes you doubt the malleability of identity. But when you think about how different you were 10 years ago, it's clear that change is inevitable and never stops. Believe in your aspirations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll object, though ultimately, you may have to accept another person's idea in order to move on to more important things. Your ability to prioritize and categorize will help you get a bigger prize.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People sometimes ask questions as a means of control. You'll love the conversation partner who asks out of sheer curiosity. You'll have splendid exchanges today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Easter is over, but it's never too late to hide treats for people to discover and pick up for a moment of delight. A Post-it note on the mirror, a rock painted with a smile, a website link that leads to a joke... sweet treasures!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The friends you've chosen and the people you admire have qualities you warm to and enjoy being around, so you gravitate to whatever they are involved in, which today will involve a cost of entry.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are capable of successfully making commitments you have never made before. So don't be scared off by a prospect because it's new. Say yes, and get the experience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can't become who you want to be by doing the same activities you were doing. You'll change it up and be pleasantly surprised by what you learn about yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Intimacy is a function of being able to reciprocally share vulnerabilities with people who accept those weaknesses. If only the powerful parts are shared, it is impossible to be truly connected.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's all falling into place for you. The elements are settling before you, all within your reach. Later you'll be able to jostle things around and make them fit a little better. For now, let it happen.
