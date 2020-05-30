Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't want to rely on people liking you. That would require you aim your efforts at their satisfaction at the expense of your own. However, in order to make your work great, you do need feedback.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will learn that something you've fantasized about is actually within the realm of possibility. Now you can look at the cost, which involves both the asking price and other exchanges subtler than money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're loyal and true. Still, just because you agreed to something long ago (or even yesterday for that matter) doesn't mean you have to keep agreeing to it forever.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be keenly aware of how people lean on each other. Some examples will inspire you; others will scare you. Ultimately, you get to decide whom to trust and the boundaries around that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though thinking better thoughts and affirming positivity can't hurt, the significant uptick in your energy will come from the completion of tasks and accounting of tangible measures.