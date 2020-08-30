Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Avoid getting defensive with your teammates. You cannot be in a defensive position and on the same side all once. What triggers the defense? Assess the validity of that threat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has emotional kryptonite. It's easier to avoid yours if you know what it is. When you feel weakened by a situation, this is a gift. Identify the contributing factors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When change is in the air, you sense it before anyone else. You notice that something feels different before you know exactly what it is. On high alert, you'll figure it out soon enough.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is a beautiful new influence coming into your world, one that seems like it would need to be organized for and around, but that is not the case. It doesn't need to be arranged, only allowed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Learning takes place in several modalities. You move your body to learn. You talk your subject out, listen on it, write about it. Trying to learn using only one modality is like trying to walk on only one leg.