Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Avoid getting defensive with your teammates. You cannot be in a defensive position and on the same side all once. What triggers the defense? Assess the validity of that threat.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has emotional kryptonite. It's easier to avoid yours if you know what it is. When you feel weakened by a situation, this is a gift. Identify the contributing factors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When change is in the air, you sense it before anyone else. You notice that something feels different before you know exactly what it is. On high alert, you'll figure it out soon enough.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is a beautiful new influence coming into your world, one that seems like it would need to be organized for and around, but that is not the case. It doesn't need to be arranged, only allowed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Learning takes place in several modalities. You move your body to learn. You talk your subject out, listen on it, write about it. Trying to learn using only one modality is like trying to walk on only one leg.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What were the underlying issues that started your journey to change? It may be hard to remember this, but try because it's worth noting the differences and similarities between then and now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you feel loved at the deepest levels and for something beyond your identity, your superficial successes or your usefulness to others, ego fades. You don't need it so much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you are not, strictly speaking, a newcomer to a situation, going in with a beginner's mind will increase your luck exponentially. Innocent and unbiased reception allows you to see and absorb more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Rituals are, essentially, habits with a heightened sense of meaning. You have a fantasy about incorporating certain rituals into your life. Start small, by attaching a small action to an already established habit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You feel pulled toward one activity or person more than the others. Is it a calling or just a curiosity? These distinctions don't matter as you flow your attention to what does.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're looking out for others. You'll focus on risk. You'll dig with excellent questions. What are the unknown unknowns? Which solutions fare better than the alternatives?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know your values, and you think often about what you really want. But these things change. The shifts are palpable today. Reassess. You will surprise yourself.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
