Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Is it possible to be always at peace in a world that is not? Well, if anyone can do it, you can. As you accept, bit by bit, the reality you're living in, you see ways to work with what is in order to create what might be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). They warn against burning bridges. What about just disappointing the bridge a little? It may be impossible not to. It's inevitable that a bridge will get a bit worn out by the crossing, and that's the nature of the journey.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To enjoy pleasurable moments and then let go makes for a happier experience, though it's difficult to pull off. It's only human to try to keep pleasure on the line, even though pleasure will always cut bait.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Reconsider your shopping cart before you press the buy button. As the scholar Roger Corless said, "Trying to be happy by accumulating possessions is like trying to satisfy hunger by taping sandwiches all over your body."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As much as you'd like to be sure that committing to an action will bring the intended result, such assurances are not always on offer, and even when they are, they are not always true. Take the next step and see what happens.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Every decision has an obvious price and a payoff, as well as many subtle effects that are not obvious at all. But you, being astute, will pick up on them and account for them accordingly.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

