Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever the issue, at its very root, it's as old as a people is. What's been written about it? Look it up and you'll find that the problem has been as well-addressed in the last decade as it was in the last millennium.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You feel like you're just making up reasons to celebrate, and maybe you are, but if you don't do this, when exactly will celebrations occur? Not nearly often enough.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Fear is not the enemy; it's just a message that goes off when triggered, like a car alarm. Also like a car alarm, it often goes off for reasons other than it was designed for.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your body has a deep, ancient and intuitive intelligence, which is separate from your mind. Your health gets better when you think less, listen to your body and give it what it needs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The key to amassing friends who truly enrich your life is to be excellent at spotting the stranger or acquaintance who has great potential. First impressions are key. You can trust today's perceptions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way to win the competition will be to not compete. If you sense someone is trying to outdo you, give them the props they are looking for, and then take yourself out of the game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Is it possible to be always at peace in a world that is not? Well, if anyone can do it, you can. As you accept, bit by bit, the reality you're living in, you see ways to work with what is in order to create what might be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). They warn against burning bridges. What about just disappointing the bridge a little? It may be impossible not to. It's inevitable that a bridge will get a bit worn out by the crossing, and that's the nature of the journey.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To enjoy pleasurable moments and then let go makes for a happier experience, though it's difficult to pull off. It's only human to try to keep pleasure on the line, even though pleasure will always cut bait.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Reconsider your shopping cart before you press the buy button. As the scholar Roger Corless said, "Trying to be happy by accumulating possessions is like trying to satisfy hunger by taping sandwiches all over your body."
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As much as you'd like to be sure that committing to an action will bring the intended result, such assurances are not always on offer, and even when they are, they are not always true. Take the next step and see what happens.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Every decision has an obvious price and a payoff, as well as many subtle effects that are not obvious at all. But you, being astute, will pick up on them and account for them accordingly.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
