Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who your go-to people are for different needs. When new things come up today, it's the perfect excuse to enlarge your circle. Soon this network will serve others, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The particular kind of charisma you have today involves the way you move and the focus of your words. You get to the point, and people will skip ahead to join you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What costs more will be worth more. You'll sharpen your senses and knowledge so you end up with something that gives you back all that you've invested and then some.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't have to educated or advise today; rather, you're in a position to relate to and amuse others. You'll answer objections and give people what they're looking for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are times to stay true to the values of the people around you and society at large, and then there are times to be disruptive. The rebel in your soul needs a talking-to.