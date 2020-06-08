Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who your go-to people are for different needs. When new things come up today, it's the perfect excuse to enlarge your circle. Soon this network will serve others, too.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The particular kind of charisma you have today involves the way you move and the focus of your words. You get to the point, and people will skip ahead to join you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What costs more will be worth more. You'll sharpen your senses and knowledge so you end up with something that gives you back all that you've invested and then some.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't have to educated or advise today; rather, you're in a position to relate to and amuse others. You'll answer objections and give people what they're looking for.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are times to stay true to the values of the people around you and society at large, and then there are times to be disruptive. The rebel in your soul needs a talking-to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will ask your friends and colleagues for advice knowing full well that each opinion is but one point of information in a sea of other opinions. Your gut instinct is just as valid as anyone's.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The world inside a phone is low-risk and low-commitment with a return that is low-excitement. The real world requires high-level decision-making and courage and will bring commiserate returns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To outwardly express the version of yourself that most accurately reflects who you are on the inside and be accepted and celebrated for it too -- that's heaven on earth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The people who are right for you in business, friendship and any kind of relationship, really, are the ones who will be as honest, present and reliable as you are. Accept no less.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The more requirements and qualifications you impose, the narrower your options will be. When you get stuck, let go of some of your rules and then see if that doesn't give you the wiggle room you need to break free.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have the goodwill to give your best even when you can't see an end to your efforts. That's the quality that gets you hired, promoted, befriended or even married in the weeks to come.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is compelling charisma on offer at the intersection of humility and egomania. That's where the superstars live. Ego without humility, or humility without ego, won't sell tickets.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
