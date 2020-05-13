Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be fixing something. There are those around you who can't admit that the thing is broken. Ignore them; they'll be of little help. Fix quietly while keeping your eyes peeled for allies.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Real love moves freely between people. If the current only goes one direction, it's not real love. It's just positioning, and the person downstream will continue to get all the benefit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People will come to you. You won't necessarily have the answers, though you will have the empathy to make them feel understood, and the ability to convincingly articulate that "this, too, shall pass."
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Feeling good is the wellspring from which all other felicity will flow. So anything you do to bring health, excellent vibes, positive thinking and levity to your spirit will sunny up the whole scene.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Rejection is a tough feeling to give or get. Luckily, today it is totally avoidable. Furthermore, you are tolerant of those who believe differently than you, because you know that a person is more than the beliefs they hold.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No matter your area of focus, the desire to communicate with greater truth and love will allow you to break open the barriers that were keeping you stuck in an unsatisfying dynamic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You want to master your own mind and habits, which seems like it would be the easiest thing in the world to do but instead ranks among the hardest things.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sure, you generally know what you want right away. But the methodical weighing of the facts is still necessary. The best answers will come when you refuse to give in entirely to the part of you that makes snap decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Tell yourself what you need to hear to move in the direction you want to go. It's funny that you can manipulate yourself in this way, but you may as well use the quirks of humanity to your advantage!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The paradox of wanting better is its seed of malcontent. Try a different approach. Try the seeds of gratitude by maintaining a deep appreciation of your circumstance. It only grows richer from there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Author Nassim Nicholas Taleb claimed: "Mild success can be explainable by skills and labor. Wild success is attributable to variance." Which success is the most satisfying, though? For you, it's the one you work for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will seize the opportunity to inhabit, ever so briefly, the experience of another person. You have your empathy to thank. Empathy is always worth developing. It is the skill that allows you to be more people than one.
