Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You want to master your own mind and habits, which seems like it would be the easiest thing in the world to do but instead ranks among the hardest things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sure, you generally know what you want right away. But the methodical weighing of the facts is still necessary. The best answers will come when you refuse to give in entirely to the part of you that makes snap decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Tell yourself what you need to hear to move in the direction you want to go. It's funny that you can manipulate yourself in this way, but you may as well use the quirks of humanity to your advantage!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The paradox of wanting better is its seed of malcontent. Try a different approach. Try the seeds of gratitude by maintaining a deep appreciation of your circumstance. It only grows richer from there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Author Nassim Nicholas Taleb claimed: "Mild success can be explainable by skills and labor. Wild success is attributable to variance." Which success is the most satisfying, though? For you, it's the one you work for.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will seize the opportunity to inhabit, ever so briefly, the experience of another person. You have your empathy to thank. Empathy is always worth developing. It is the skill that allows you to be more people than one.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

