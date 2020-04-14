Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who you want to be. Mold your aspirations. Don't let them be dictated by the friends who just happen to show up. Seek the influencers you want to be influenced by.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As for the interesting person who just happens to cross your path, this is no mistake. Nor will it happen again soon. Seize the opportunity to connect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't like to be bossed around by anyone, even yourself. So you rebel against all dictates, even your own. It will take creativity to get yourself to enact discipline.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you have the feeling that your moment is coming? You're absolutely right about that. Don't worry, there's still time to prepare, and you know best what to do to get ready.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). By giving a problem too much focus, you're apt to overanalyze. Ask for another perspective. Someone else will see what's simple about it. There's really only one thing to fix here.