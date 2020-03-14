Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone with a new perspective will catch you off-guard. It doesn't have to be particularly sound or true to be interesting and spark your next surge of creativity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can't know what you're going to feel before you begin. It just doesn't work that way. Feel first. Then know what you're feeling later, if you're lucky. The story that comes after that makes all the difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know when people aren't saying what they mean, i.e. all of the time. What you don't know is why some don't pick up on the cues. You'll hear them loud and clear, and you'll investigate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you need guidance? Yes. Can you give guidance? Yes. Whatever you don't know, there will be people around you to show you. There will also be people who need what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They used to say "time is money," but that was before they knew the value of time, which blindingly outshines the value of money. Money can be made and traded, not so much with time.

