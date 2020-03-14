Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscopes

{{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone with a new perspective will catch you off-guard. It doesn't have to be particularly sound or true to be interesting and spark your next surge of creativity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can't know what you're going to feel before you begin. It just doesn't work that way. Feel first. Then know what you're feeling later, if you're lucky. The story that comes after that makes all the difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know when people aren't saying what they mean, i.e. all of the time. What you don't know is why some don't pick up on the cues. You'll hear them loud and clear, and you'll investigate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you need guidance? Yes. Can you give guidance? Yes. Whatever you don't know, there will be people around you to show you. There will also be people who need what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They used to say "time is money," but that was before they knew the value of time, which blindingly outshines the value of money. Money can be made and traded, not so much with time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's absolutely no good that can come of disapproving yourself. Go with you. Get on your side. You're the one you're most in charge of. Champion this cause.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One question that has come up lately is, "Who do you think you are?" Other variations on the theme are: "Who are you?" and "Who am I?" and "Who am I now?" Rest assured, these identities will resolve themselves beautifully in action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). "The benefit of the doubt" is an expression that applies to today's dealings, in that it's what generous people give -- also hopeful people and lazy people. In all regards, it will be for the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Complex thought is the thought that can hold two opposing ideas in the same little pocket. Such thinking isn't about being wrong or right, it's about being captivatingly curious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To give your attention to a work of entertainment can be a defining act, depending on the level of attention. What attracts people is meaningful, and you'll gain insight on this subject.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Troubles are always relative. Each person deals with life on a certain scale, which can be similar or vastly different from your own. A storm in a teacup can be disastrous for a gnat.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whether you give money or just props, you're a patron of the arts. Though it might not be enough for you just to support. To fully appreciate talent in others, further explore your own talents.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Grace is as difficult as any other heavy lifting. No need to pump iron or drag a tire to get strong. It looks so mu…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day will be molded by one of two types of discomfort, the discomfort of doing a thing, and the discomfort of no…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What's boring will become interesting when you rewind time to understand the history or when you zoom in closer to …

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one can give another person confidence, but you can certainly be a springboard for another person and provide th…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not everyone knows what you know, is able to do what you can do or wants what you want. To think about it from anot…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A strange communication is happening between your mind and your heart, and it has the effect of placing the one you…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you're working very hard and not being compensated, it's natural to get a bit testy. It may help your attitude…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is very little that you really have to do. What's before you is all optional. It's good to remember that ever…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you often provide without even thinking about it is reassurance. It's in the way you calmly respond -- a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News