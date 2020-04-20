Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will wonder how much responsibility you should take for another person's emotions. It depends on what the relationship is. Think of your connection and responsibility levels as commensurate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most emotional dynamics are not something to overcome but rather something to accept. It is futile to reject any feeling you're having. Just remember that you don't have to act on your feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want to make a decision based on your own values and metrics, and others want you to do what works for and pleases them. Do it your way, as a compromise will please no one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is different. You'd be surprised by where the discrepancies lie and how vast they can be. It's best not to assume that others know and understand what comes so easily to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You know what's at stake and are unsure of how willing you are to risk it. Should you lose, what's your backup plan? Gauge how eager you would be to follow that plan and you'll know your next move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What goes disguised as a complex and nuanced problem is actually quite simple. It boils down to having the guts to do what falls in line with your own values, regardless of how acceptable that is to others.

