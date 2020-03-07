Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not everyone knows what you know, is able to do what you can do or wants what you want. To think about it from another person's point of view will be invaluable today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're happy to imagine some places you've not been with all the zest of one who has no intention of ever going. Other places you imagine carefully, knowing that when the time comes, you'll go all-in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Terribly embarrassing experiences usually come to the big risk takers. If you still think a past action was humiliating, count yourself among the most spectacularly brave ones, and move along.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who live within a very small scope of existence are sure to be extremely and harshly judgmental. The worldlier a person is, the fewer rules they are likely to impose on others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever you're thinking that people will notice, most won't. So be choosy about the sorts of pressures you put on yourself. Be careful not to base them on what you think others are thinking.

