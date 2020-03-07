Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not everyone knows what you know, is able to do what you can do or wants what you want. To think about it from another person's point of view will be invaluable today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're happy to imagine some places you've not been with all the zest of one who has no intention of ever going. Other places you imagine carefully, knowing that when the time comes, you'll go all-in.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Terribly embarrassing experiences usually come to the big risk takers. If you still think a past action was humiliating, count yourself among the most spectacularly brave ones, and move along.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who live within a very small scope of existence are sure to be extremely and harshly judgmental. The worldlier a person is, the fewer rules they are likely to impose on others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever you're thinking that people will notice, most won't. So be choosy about the sorts of pressures you put on yourself. Be careful not to base them on what you think others are thinking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've dreamt of the future, painting a mental picture of your wishes. Use the skill in reverse now, dreaming of things that never were, re-writing history to your liking.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do you feel that smile at your back? You have no idea who is admiring you as you pass. Though one thing is certain; there's a special levity to your energy now, a brightness that will be noticed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll have an increased awareness of the roles people play in your life and get an inkling about how to make the most of your relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In a sense, what you're really after is a certain kind of glamour -- a cinematic scene -- and you're not wrong to think it's attainable. Seeing yourself in a different light helps you figure out who to be in a situation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though big and fantastic displays of talent do have a way of being served up with a side of backlash, be brave. "Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What's a sundial in the shade?" -- Your signmate, Ben Franklin
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The hero's journey is a journey through humility and desperation and the long, dark night of the soul to a personal victory needed for the soul's growth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's pretty easy for a person who is faced with a certain type of scenario to behave compassionately, but to proactively seek such a scenario is to take the heart to a whole different level.
