Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A friendship commitment seems lighter than, say, owning a pet, choosing a partner or becoming a parent, but it is still a commitment that changes your story. You'll choose your friends very carefully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Anyone can be impressed by museum curations and the efforts of great artists. But what you do is more rare. You see uncommon beauty in common things -- a gift that keeps giving.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's very hard to teach people who think they already know. This requires disruption and unlearning before the most elemental bedrock can be laid. Only try and teach the willing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Would you rather be idolized and emulated, or ignored and left to your own devices? There is a great benefit and freedom to invisibility, but it's best achieved by those who don't want or need the attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It seems like a strange time to raise your price, up the stakes or ask for a promotion, and yet you're due. Remind yourself of how you provide value to your team, and think about how you'd like to be compensated.