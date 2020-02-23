Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're trying to get at the truth, some kind of understanding, an insight into the motives of others. You can learn from those who argue with you. It's much harder to learn from those who dodge your questions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best things in life -- shifting clouds, opening flowers, children's faces -- are as familiar and comfortable as what's always been, yet wondrous because they haven't really and never will be this way again.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're willing to work, and so you will get there. The trick now is keeping to the course. Faith helps and so will the reminders about why you embarked on this journey in the first place.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're going to do things in the order that feels right to you, and that is the best order possible. Things don't have to make sense to be correct. Don't waste time explaining, arguing or doubting yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The opening gambit is usually fun, filled with hope and promises. Things become less interesting after that. So in the case that the beginning isn't great, don't stick around for the sagging middle. On to the next!

