Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't fret if you're not getting to do what you do best. You can do a lot of things "best." You may not think you are utilizing your talents directly, but you cannot help but express the essence of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People can be expected to disappoint from time to time, but if it's becoming a habit, there's something to change, and fast. So which would you rather lose: the expectation or the relationship?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The only way to learn about what people do and do not want to see from you is to put yourself out there and get some feedback. You're ready for this, and it will point you straight to your next good move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some people or situations are simply intoxicating with the potential of being overwhelming to you. Pace yourself, and protect yourself from being overly influenced. Keep your wits about you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your best is more than enough. Furthermore, you're the only one you need to convince of this. So don't worry about impressing anyone. Just do what you came to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As for that person you know who gets bored easily and needs constant excitement to keep the relationship interesting, it's an interesting challenge, but there are at least a dozen better things you could be doing with your time.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

