Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you worry about what you are going to say, then it will prevent you from listening to what is being said. Whatever you can do to put yourself at ease will give you an advantage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are you holding on to false hope? No. Hope, in and of itself, is an act of truth and light. Believe the best and hold on, white-knuckled, to that version.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your head and your heart have not had a meeting in a while, and they will go in two different directions until you bring them into alignment through something peaceful, like meditation, dance or creative play.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Make space. Get rid of things before you have a replacement. Emptiness is not nothingness. Space is a "something" even if you don't know what it is. Potential counts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Assume that people are doing their very best. If they don't act like this is the case, they may be consumed with fighting a battle you do not know about. Give the benefit of the doubt wherever possible.