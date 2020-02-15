Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you speak of yourself, speak of possibility, with hope for what you might do. You can safely claim to be more powerful than the circumstance. That's not bragging; it's just truth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Yes, raising the standard will help you make a change. You don't need to raise it too high though. Just bump it up a little today, maybe a little more tomorrow. Over time, the difference will be huge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you say that you should be doing something, the implication is that that you're behaving as an outside force would prefer. You decide. There is no authority above you in this, so there is no "should."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though spirals generally go downward, they can also go upward, defying gravity, level after level, in a smooth revolving ascension. You are currently moving through an endeavor this way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Take a step back and a look around. You'll see a few better options that could make a world of difference for you. You don't have to optimize yourself; you're already optimal. But when it's this easy, why not?

