Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you climb your way up or start off in a higher position, sooner or later everything under you must be learned. That's your favorite part! You'll gladly take on the challenge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Shame, blame, complaining -- these all get in the way of a good plan and a positive mindset. You will resist the temptation of such things and be guided to solutions to whatever ails you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Thinking is harder than it looks, which is why many get tired or lazy and want others to think for them. There are those who would take advantage of this. Give loved ones the benefit of your intellect and your protection.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Action is education today when the best way to learn, and perhaps the only way, is by doing. Until you apply yourself, you won't know what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some relationships you seek. Others you earn. And then there are the ones you pick up by accident. Those are dealt to you by the hand of fate and will be your most profound teachers.