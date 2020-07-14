Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Cue the orchestra. Here come the sentimental chords and a story to match. Your buy-in will depend on how much else is going on in your realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're not trying to be mysterious, and yet, if someone wants to reach you, that person is going to have to try a little harder now because you're working something out in the world of your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What baffles those around you is cake to you. You can unravel it, no problem. You'll use what you know and attend to the issue, stopping a problem from growing worse.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are rogue elements at play. You're not afraid of them, and you're not enthused by them either. They are a sure indicator of an unpredictable and unforgettable time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mind loves a habit, the comfort of a pattern. Good or bad hardly matters; it's more about the rhythm. In this new situation that's unfolding, the rhythm is still being established.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). How much control do you really need? This is the question. You would like more than you have, and yet, maybe you also need less than you have.