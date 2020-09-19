Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Right now, you're building. This isn't the easy part. Get into the mindset that you're going to hack away at it until you figure out what you're doing. Later, you'll be proud.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're making a difference in the life of another. Their gratitude is nice but optional, and in no way connected to the reward, which you're still unaware of. In time, you will know precisely what it is.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Duties land on the most dutiful. If they are landing on no one right now, a situation will form that serves as a clarion call. The dutiful will soon rise up.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can give all the best options, but you can't control what other people will choose. As the saying goes, "There's no accounting for taste." There is, however, learning of taste, and it will be a curve indeed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). "If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things." -- Rene Descartes. Now, how far is possible for you?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You might be aware that there is, as there always was, this ringing out of your heart -- a beacon calling all who can get the signal and even those who can only feel the bounce.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your team is large in number and strong in stature, diverse in nature and geographically extensive. And yet, you get the feeling that there are more of them than you. More creative thinking is called for.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Generally speaking, it's bad for the mind to follow any instructions too closely. And if there's such a thing as a recipe for good relationships, follow it loosely and recklessly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Ask for what you need; reward what you get; promote the loyal; ban the disloyal. These are the workings of power on every level, from the kindergarten playground to the high-tower capitals of the world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The authority lays down dogma. It is their job to make it seem like this thing they are saying or doing is incontrovertibly true. It is your job to assure that this is not so.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Deja vu? You've seen this one before. The faces may be different, but the situation is the same. Knowing what you know, you can change the outcome if you like.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When it comes to humans, neutrality is a myth. A neutral eye, opinion or party is nowhere to be found. There are only more or less biased people to seek feedback from. Proceed advisedly.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!