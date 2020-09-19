Horoscopes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Right now, you're building. This isn't the easy part. Get into the mindset that you're going to hack away at it until you figure out what you're doing. Later, you'll be proud.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're making a difference in the life of another. Their gratitude is nice but optional, and in no way connected to the reward, which you're still unaware of. In time, you will know precisely what it is.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Duties land on the most dutiful. If they are landing on no one right now, a situation will form that serves as a clarion call. The dutiful will soon rise up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can give all the best options, but you can't control what other people will choose. As the saying goes, "There's no accounting for taste." There is, however, learning of taste, and it will be a curve indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). "If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things." -- Rene Descartes. Now, how far is possible for you?