Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll spend a few hours in what is essentially training for your taste and intellect, although it feels more like simply following an interest. You'll get to the good stuff when you go about three levels deeper than typical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has something to recommend these days, but the best tips aren't handed over in advertisements. Instead of doing what people tell you to do, you follow and adopt the preferences and habits of those you admire.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The sage has abilities of which none know the extent. The guesses and doubts arouse veneration. You'll be powerful as you exercise restraint and, like the sage, cloak yourself in mystery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For optimum health, you need exercise, fresh air, fine sleep and sound nutrition. And one more thing ... self-expression. The voice of your soul is longing to be heard.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You keep ramping up your expectation of yourself. It's what keeps you sharp, awake and ever improving. But when is this too much pressure? When do you get to relax? Your body, not your mind, will tell you, so listen up.