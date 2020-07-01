Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll spend a few hours in what is essentially training for your taste and intellect, although it feels more like simply following an interest. You'll get to the good stuff when you go about three levels deeper than typical.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has something to recommend these days, but the best tips aren't handed over in advertisements. Instead of doing what people tell you to do, you follow and adopt the preferences and habits of those you admire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The sage has abilities of which none know the extent. The guesses and doubts arouse veneration. You'll be powerful as you exercise restraint and, like the sage, cloak yourself in mystery.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). For optimum health, you need exercise, fresh air, fine sleep and sound nutrition. And one more thing ... self-expression. The voice of your soul is longing to be heard.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You keep ramping up your expectation of yourself. It's what keeps you sharp, awake and ever improving. But when is this too much pressure? When do you get to relax? Your body, not your mind, will tell you, so listen up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Pick an action you'd like to turn into a habit. You are at the influence of ultra-encouraging, invisible forces. It will only take half the typical amount of time to get this habit ingrained in your days.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Distinguished abilities are as rare as mediocrities are common. While it is only natural to question your gifts, you cannot afford to indulge these doubts. Someone needs your greatness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Jump into action and you will quickly be reminded of how invigorating it is to juggle many projects simultaneously, and how satisfying it is to finish them off one by one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The inspiration you need is outside of the normal places you'd look. Ask people you don't usually talk to. Walk toward what's new and different.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Solid communication is only possible when you know what's really being said. You're excellent at reading between the lines, listening between the words and getting the message inside the message.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People can be terrible at realizing their own wants and needs. But your objective eye will be dead-on today. You'll get a sense of the quiet longings that ride under the surface, and you'll address them to whatever degree you can.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are many who will benefit from your organized, direct and efficient manner. There will also be those who are intimidated by this unless it is served up with great warmth and gentleness.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
