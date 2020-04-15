Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Make it a point to get more support. Know who has your back, is on your side and will promote and help you. Rule out those who have had the opportunity to help before but didn't.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your daily life doesn't automatically include telling people how much they are loved. That's something you have to add. You'll go out of your way to show people you value them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your best friends are sometimes also the ones who give you the most grief, extra work and drama. Be open to breaking old habits and finding new ways of interacting that serve everyone better.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The norms go out the window when originators are in the room. You're such a person. Your fresh ideas are just part of the package that comes with you. You won't even realize how creative you're being.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've extended yourself. You've worked hard to learn, get hands-on experience and see what others needed you to see. Now it's your turn to be understood and to let people in on what you're dealing with.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You were eager for good to triumph over evil. Now you realize it's not so much about good and evil as it is about power and how a game is played. Rules will get broken by all sides.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've tuned into the whispers of trends and dramas. These are soft words that are not to be taken too seriously as they can so easily drift when the wind blows a different direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can't help but notice that everyone has a void. As much as you'd like to fill in the blanks and supply what's needed, don't rush to do so. More listening and understanding must happen first.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If it doesn't bring you challenge, money or joy, then what does it bring you? Your answer to this question may have you cutting something out of your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Sometimes you think if ideas were dollars, you'd be much richer. And what if they are? Apply your sign's famous follow-through now. Brainstorm... you're on to something!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Interruptions are costly. Even once an hour is too much. Precautions taken to make yourself difficult to interrupt will ultimately save you from wasting your hours.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can always make your natural impressionability work for you. For instance, fill your eyes, mind and experiences with beauty and you become even more beautiful.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!