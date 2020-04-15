Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Make it a point to get more support. Know who has your back, is on your side and will promote and help you. Rule out those who have had the opportunity to help before but didn't.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your daily life doesn't automatically include telling people how much they are loved. That's something you have to add. You'll go out of your way to show people you value them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your best friends are sometimes also the ones who give you the most grief, extra work and drama. Be open to breaking old habits and finding new ways of interacting that serve everyone better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The norms go out the window when originators are in the room. You're such a person. Your fresh ideas are just part of the package that comes with you. You won't even realize how creative you're being.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've extended yourself. You've worked hard to learn, get hands-on experience and see what others needed you to see. Now it's your turn to be understood and to let people in on what you're dealing with.