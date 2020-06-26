Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Of all the things you could wish for, an easy route won't be one of them. It wouldn't be wrong so much as just off-brand. You welcome the opportunity to get stronger and smarter through challenging work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're not afraid to answer the call of duty and, in fact, the best things you've experienced have happened because you both answered and went above and beyond such a call.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The social aspects of life will be the highlight, even if they are happening virtually. Your soul will be satisfied by what you share and learn, especially when you are connecting with people you don't yet know well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Let no one, not even you, offer a limiting idea of what you're capable of. You don't know what you can accomplish until you accomplish it. Your tenacity knows no bounds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ignoring a thing on purpose can be an effective tactic. Neglect can be a useful state when applied to unwanted things. Some problems fade from neglect; others resolve themselves.